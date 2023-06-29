How two men allegedly conspired with neighbour to kidnap and kill their relative’s 7-year-old twin sons for money rituals in Delta

The remains of seven-year-old twin boys reportedly killed for money rituals, have been recovered from separate shallow graves in Oko-Ogbele community in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to Sahara Reporters, two relatives of the boys’ father reportedly conspired with a neighbour, abducted and killed the victims identified as Chiagozi Agwunobi and Chidelu Agwunobi.

It was gathered that the incident which took place last Tuesday had left the family in anguish and thrown the entire community into mourning.

Narrating the tragic incident to the publication on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Mr. Olise Agwunobi, father of the deceased twins, lamented how his uncle and his cousin conspired with his neighbour to kill his two children for money rituals.

He said the family were still confused and in shock as the tragedy was hard to fathom.

According to him, he returned home from work one evening and could not find twins as they hardly went out of the house…