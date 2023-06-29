I invoked the spirit of freedom during my campaign in Ogun state





President Bola Tinubu has narrated how he invoked the spirit of freedom during his presidential campaign in Ogun state.

Speaking during a visit to the private residence of Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland on Thursday, June 29, Tinubu said he invoked the spirit twice in the state. The President also disclosed that the spirit has been giving him the drive to serve the country.

He said;

“It is a homecoming and I owe so much to all of you and there is so much to thank you for. Because of the way you have taken me and the way you’ve responded to me, all I can say is thank you.

“To many of you, thank you for being there for me and being there for the country. You demonstrated so much loyalty, so much commitment and voted at a very crucial time.

“Your monies were confiscated. The cash swap didn’t work. It was terrible then. I realised that and I came to Ogun State to invoke the spirit of freedom for which we are noted for.

“I invoked that spirit twice. The spirit…