Nigerian man arrested in India for posing as American doctor on matrimonial site and duping woman





The Chandigarh cyber-crime police have arrested a 45-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly duping a woman of 2.91 lakh on the pretext of marrying her. The police in a statement on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, said the accused, identified as Peter Johnson from Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi, was arrested following the complaint of a woman from Sector 39 B. The accused had approached the victim through a matrimonial website. Police have recovered 26 mobile phones, 15 sim cards and 27 ATM cards from his possession. The complainant stated that she is a mother of a 12-year-old son and is pursuing a divorce case with her husband. “She had registered herself on a matrimonial website. On January 19, 2023, she received a WhatsApp message where the caller introduced himself as Vipan from Texas in America and claimed to be a doctor following which they started chatting frequently, police said. The caller eventually convinced her to marry him and sought her passport details which the victim sent…







Source: Linda Ikeji