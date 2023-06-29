Nigerian student st*bbed to d3ath during a fight in Canada





Police in Toronto have identified a 28-year-old student from Nigeria as the victim who was fatally stabbed during a fight in a Scarborough plaza, over the weekend. The victim, Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on the way there.The incident is now being treated as a homicide. Police said the fight broke out on Sunday, June, 25, shortly after 7 p.m., in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road. Toronto Police Service Duty Inspector Jeff Banglid told reporters at the scene that two people were fighting in the plaza, which left one with serious injuries. Police said the male suspect was last seen getting inside of a dark-coloured sedan, heading south on Brimley Road. The unnamed suspect is described by police as a man with medium-length dark hair, wearing a light-coloured tank top, pants, and shoes.It was very populated at the time and we understand there was a number of people that actually had seen this event, Bangild said,…







Source: Linda Ikeji