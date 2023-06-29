UEFA removes ‘Europa’ From Conference League Name





European football’s governing body, UEFA has shortened the name of its third-tier competition from “Europa Conference League” to “Conference League” saying the change will take place from the 2024-25 season.

In a statement released Wednesday night, June 28, UEFA also said the 2024 and 2025 champions league finals will be held in Athens and Wroclaw respectively, while Lisbon will host the 2025 Women’s Champions League final at Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The new Agia Sofia Stadium, home of AEK Athens, will be observed by UEFA officials until this November before confirming the 2024 final date there, the body added .

