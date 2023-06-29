UK-based Nigerian lady calls out Nigerian government after obtaining her daughter’s British passport without breaking any sweat





A UK-based Nigerian lady has called out the Nigerian government after seamlessly obtaining her daughter’s British passport.

The TikTok user who compared her experience in Nigeria and in the UK, revealed that she filled the form for her daughter’s passport online and only stepped out of the house when she wanted to send her old passport to the immigration office.



She also revealed that the new passport she applied for was delivered to her house in the UK. The lady further urged the Nigerian government to emulate good practices abroad and make life easier for its citizens.

