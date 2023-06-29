Vigilante commander, two others arrested for the kidnap and murder of 25-year-old tricyclist in Anambra



Police operatives from Ogidi Division, Anambra State, have arrested the Ojoto community vigilante commander and two others for the kidnap and murder of a tricycle operator, Christian Oluchukwu Onah.

Onah, from Ovoko community, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State but residing in Oba, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State, was declared missing on 28th May 2023 when he failed to return after going out for the day’s business of tricycle riding transportation.

His neighbour in Oba had raised alarm over his whereabouts and later reported to the police.

The owner of the tricycle engaged the services of a security tracker that eventually lead to the arrest of a man in possession of the missing tricycle used by the deceased.

On further interrogation, the man confessed to buying the tricycle from Ojoto community vigilante operatives.

When the police arrested the vigilante that sold the Keke to him, he mentioned the vigilante commander as the one who masterminded the abduction and…