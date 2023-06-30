Dism#mbered bodies of kidnapped Kenyan socialite and her Nigerian boyfriend found dumped in a thicket



The dismembered bodies of a Kenyan socialite, Rachael Kanini “Kaniss” and her Nigerian boyfriend were discovered in a thicket in Kamulu community, Machakos County in Kenya.

Human rights activist, Jackson Njeru, who confirmed the incident said Rachael and her man identified simply as Omodollar, were kidnapped by unknown assailants on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The disturbing incident took a tragic turn when their lifeless bodies were found in sacks dumped in the thicket along Josnah road around 10:pm on Tuesday, June 27.

“Their bodies had been chopped into small pieces and stuffed into two sacks before being tossed around Kamulu,” Njeru said.

Given that the kidnappers remain at large, it is believed that they employed a sophisticated and well-coordinated operation which ensured they left no traces behind.

The discovery sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences from friends, family, and fans.

The motive behind the abduction…