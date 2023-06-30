Eleven die, eight others injured in Edo road crash

No fewer than eleven persons, including a baby, died while eight others sustained varying injuries in a fatal accident on the Edo State section of the Benin-Lagos expressway.

The accident involving a Toyota Hiace 18 seater bus and a truck occurred, around 11 am on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Ovia bridge, notorious for accidents, due to a failed section of the road and the poor state bridge which runs across the river.

It was gathered that the truck heading towards Benin from Lagos on top speed, rammed into the bus that was said to have slowed down at the failed portion of the road, killing 11 persons on the spot and injuring several others.

“The Toyota Hiace bus going to the east en route Edo State slowed down at the bad portion of the Ovia river bridge, but the truck that was on top speed rammed into it, killing some passengers and injuring others,” an eyewitness said.

It was learnt that some of the occupants of the bus and victims were coming from Lagos after…