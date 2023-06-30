Kidnapped secondary school student ‘released’ from ritualists’ den in Delta

A secondary school student, Enaikhe Anthonia Joseph, who was allegedly kidnapped by suspected ritualists in Delta State has regained her freedom.
The girl was last seen after she boarded a commercial tricycle at Orhuwhorun in Udu Local Government Area of the state.
Activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the development on Friday, June 30, 2023, said the girl was released from a ritualists’ den.
Mr. Israel didn’t give details about her release, he however, advised residents to be security conscious as ritualists now use tricycle operators to lure their victims.
“Last week when her dad called me that this girl was missing, it was terrible for me because I know the pain Joseph Saliu would be going through,” he wrote.
“She attends Demonstration Schools near College of Education Warri. A helpless situation for the family. After all the prayers she was released, yes, released from rituaIists’ den where they carry people to kiII.
“Keke or tricycle are now being used…
Source: Linda Ikeji