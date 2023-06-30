Kidnapped secondary school student ‘released’ from ritualists’ den in Delta





A secondary school student, Enaikhe Anthonia Joseph, who was allegedly kidnapped by suspected ritualists in Delta State has regained her freedom.

The girl was last seen after she boarded a commercial tricycle at Orhuwhorun in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the development on Friday, June 30, 2023, said the girl was released from a ritualists’ den.

Mr. Israel didn’t give details about her release, he however, advised residents to be security conscious as ritualists now use tricycle operators to lure their victims.