Notorious Zamfara bandit leader, Dogo Gudali killed by explosives planted by his members to eliminate soldiers





A notorious bandit leader in Zamfara State, Dogo Gudali, has been killed by an Improvised Explosive Device, IED, planted by members of his terrorist group.

A military source in the North West, who confirmed the incident to PRNigeria, said the IED was planted by terrorists to eliminate troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, who were on a clearance operation at the fringes of Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

“The explosive was intended for troops, but detonated prematurely and killed the daredevil bandit leader, Dogo Gudali, and some of his fighters,” the source said.

“Dogo Gudali and his gang members have been terrorizing Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, and some parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.”