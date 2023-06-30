Pop Queen, Madonna is seen walking around New York a day before she was hospitalized and ‘intubated’ with serious bacterial infection (photos)





Pop Queen, Madonna was pictured strolling around New York City and visiting a fashion exhibition with friends just one day before she was ‘found unresponsive’ and rushed to the ICU, where she was reportedly ‘intubated’ with a serious bacterial infection.

In new images obtained by Mail Online, the 64-year-old American singer is seen visiting the Karl Lagerfeld exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum in Manhattan with her assistant and one of her dancers just hours before she is said to have ‘collapsed’.

Madonna appears relaxed and comfortable in the images in which she is seen wearing sweatpants, sneakers, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

An earlier report revealed that she had been ‘battling a low-grade fever for a month’ before her shock hospitalization.

According to the outlet, the pop icon ‘mostly ignored her symptoms and never got checked out by a doctor because she was laser focused on her upcoming tour’, which she has been forced to postpone as a result of her health…