Two allegedly killed as rival cult groups clash in Anambra (video)





Two persons were allegedly gunned down during a clash between rival cult groups in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

It was gathered that the attack occurred at about 11:AM on Friday, June 30, 2023, around Ukwuoji Bus Stop, along Zik’s Avenue in Awka.

The reason for the attack has yet to be fully ascertained, but the cultists were said to have invaded the area and started shooting into the air in a battle of supremacy.

“The hoodlums numbering about five persons invaded the area in a tinted glass vehicle and started shooting into the air and in the process, shot down their victims and thereafter escaped,” an eyewitness narrated

“We were all here when it happened, and immediately they invaded the area, gunshots started going up in the air, two of their members were shot and everyone scampered to safety, and the other cultists used the opportunity to escape,”

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, did not confirm the killing but admitted that…