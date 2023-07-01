Don’t panic buy. No plans to increase petrol pump price to N700 per litre- IPMAN tells Nigerians

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has denied reports claiming members of its association have concluded plans to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to N700 per litre nationwide.
The Chairman of IPMAN South-west Zone, Dele Tajudeen, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday, June 30.
While asking Nigerians not to engage in panic buying and disregard the rumors, Tajudeen said
“I want to disabuse the mind of the people that they should not panic about it, there is no cause for alarm, we are in control, and there is nothing like that. So, people should be rest assured that there is no way they can buy petrol more than the price it is being sold now. If we look at the price from NNPC retail limited, which is an integral part of NNPC limited, they have more advantages than independent marketers and major marketers. So, it was the retail price that they announced…
