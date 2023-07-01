Don’t panic buy. No plans to increase petrol pump price to N700 per litre- IPMAN tells Nigerians





The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has denied reports claiming members of its association have concluded plans to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to N700 per litre nationwide.

The Chairman of IPMAN South-west Zone, Dele Tajudeen, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday, June 30.

While asking Nigerians not to engage in panic buying and disregard the rumors, Tajudeen said