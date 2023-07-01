Hollywood star, Kevin Spacey ‘performed s3x act on sleeping victim, groped driver and laughed after s3xually assaulting man backstage’, court hears





Hollywood star, Kevin Spacey performed a s3x act on sleeping victim, groped driver, and ‘laughed’ after se3ually assaulting man backstage at theatre as he pursued ‘se3ually aggressive thrills’, according to prosecutors in his se3ual assault trial.

The Oscar-winning actor, who denies 12 sex offences, was described at Southwark Crown Court as a ‘sexual bully’ who enjoys making people feel ‘powerless and uncomfortable’.

The alleged victims described Spacey as being very ‘touchy-feely’ and ‘someone who spoke quite openly about his sexuality’

In one incident, a victim fell asleep after drinking and smoking cannabis with Spacey, and awoke to find the actor sexually assaulting him, it was said.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew, KC, said: ‘He awoke some hours later with his belt intact but his button and zip were down. Kevin Spacey Fowler was next to him on his knees performing a sex act.’

On another occasion, the actor is accused of assaulting a man backstage when he ‘grabbed his penis…