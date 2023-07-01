‘’I miss you terribly, my King”





Ozy, the widow of gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, has taken to social media to celebrate what would have been their 13th wedding anniversary.

The couple got hitched in 2010 and have been together until his demise on November 25, 2022.

In a series of posts shared online, Ozy reflected on their marriage and how much he meant to her. She stated that she misses him terribly while describing him as her king.

‘’Happy anniversary, my King. I will always love you Dim Oma Dim Oma @sammieokposo This day brings back memories of the times we spent together. If only you were here today… Happy anniversary, my king Happy anniversary to us”

May Okposo’s soul continue to rest in peace, Amen.