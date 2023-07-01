IGP orders police officers caught on camera running a vehicle over a man to report to force headquarters





The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Ekpoma, Edo State.

The viral video shows the victim’s hand and leg tied as he was made to lie on the floor. Residents of the area were engaging the officers when the officer who was driving the bus, moved and climbed the victim. He stopped driving after the residents repeatedly yelled that the victim was under the car.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the police command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the acting IGP has directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo State, to report to the Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday, July 3, for further action.

Adejobi added that members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.

