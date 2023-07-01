Police neutralise armed robber, arrest three others and recover four stolen cows in Gombe

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 30, 2023, said police also recovered four stolen cows and a locally made pistol with two live cartridges.

Operatives of the Gombe State Police Command killed a suspected armed robber in a gun duel, arrested three others while six escaped with bullet wounds.

According to the PPRO, the command’s control room on 24/06/2023 at about 0230hrs, received a distress call that a gang of notorious armed robbers who have been terrorizing the residents of Gombe metropolitan, especially Arawa, Malam inna and nayi nawa quarters Gombe, invaded the residence of one Alhaji Gidado Muhammad Sani at Arawa Quarters.

He said the robbers shot sporadically and robbed the occupants of their valuables. They also injured the security guard, one Mohd Abdullahi, on his head, left hand and back.

“While acting on the distress, the Commissioner of Police CP Oqua Etim mobilized the tactical team of…