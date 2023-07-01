Russia’s FSB has been ordered to assass!nate coup plotter Prigozhin





Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has been tasked with assassinating mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin following the failed mutiny, the Ukranian government has announced .

Prigozhin launched a “march for justice” against Russian military leaders on June 23 after a missile attack allegedly targeted Wagner troops in Ukraine. His mercenaries occupied Rostov and marched 200 kilometers to Moscow, only to abruptly end the rebellion less than 24 hours after its start.

Russia’s government opened a criminal case against Prighozin following the mutiny, but following a deal between Prighozin, Putin and Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko June 27, the FSB said it had closed the criminal case over Prigozhin’s armed insurrection.

Now, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, says Prighozin’s life is on the line.