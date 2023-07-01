Techie recounts how a motorcylist he trusted and sent on errands organized robbers to attack him





A Nigerian techie has shared the story of how a motorcyclist he trusted and sent on errands, organized armed robbers to attack him in his home.

In a Twitter thread, the man said he was so nice to the motorcylist that he even bought him another motorcycle to run his business. He said he was shocked when the motorcyclist walked up to him one day and asked that he educates him on how to carry out internet fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ He said the motorcyclist told him he was always home and made so much money so he believed he was into fraud. The Techie said he rebuked the motorcyclist and dismissed him.

He said two months ago, the same motorcyclist he had always trusted, organised people to rob him in his house.

