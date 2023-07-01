UFC star Conor McGregor posts cryptic ‘note’ about ‘destroying someone’s life with lies’ amid s3xual assault allegations





Conor McGregor has addressed allegations of s3xual assault with a cryptic post on his Instagram account.

The UFC star is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the toilet at the NBA Finals in Miami, Florida, earlier this month.

He posted a picture of George Clooney on Instagram, with the quote: ‘When you destroy someone’s life with lies, take it as a loan. It will come back to you with interest.’

McGregor himself captioned the post: ‘A note’.

It comes amid reports from PageSix that the Miami Heat have paused plans to partner with McGregor to make his ‘cryo’ pain spray the team’s official relief partner.

The woman met McGregor at the game at the Kaseya Center and was leaving the arena when she claims his security told her he was asking for her in the bathroom. Once inside the bathroom, she claims he forced her to perform oral sex on him and forcibly kissed her.

She claims McGregor then spat on her and on himself while trying to arouse himself. The woman’s attorney told…