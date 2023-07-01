Video of mallam escorted by police to slaughter house is old. All affected officers have been withdrawn from him





The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that the viral video of a mallam being escorted by a number of police officers to a slaughter house is old.

Recall that the video sparked outrage among Nigerians on social media. Adejobi in his reaction described the video as disgusting and said the officers will be recalled.

In an update shared on his handle, Adejobi said the video was recorded in 2022 and that officers involved, have been withdrawn from the mallam.