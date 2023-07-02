38-year-old teacher narrowly escapes lynching after being caught raping pupil in maize farm

A junior secondary school teacher narrowly escaped lynching after he was caught raping a grade 7 pupil in a maize plantation in Nandi County, Kenya.

The teacher Eric Rotich, 38, was fished out of the maize farm by irate members of the public who found him defiling the girl at the weekend.

The teacher had parked his motorcycle on a roadside after waylaying the pupil who was heading home with maize flour from a posho mill.

The public was attracted by distressed cries from the girl calling for help from the maize farm.

Tindiret sub-county police commander Mohammed Jireh, confirmed the arrest of the teacher on Sunday, July 2, 2023, saying he would face the law.

“The victim was taken to Meteitei sub-district hospital for treatment and for further investigations because this a serious matter and the suspect will face the law,” Jireh said.

According to the Soba location Chief William Lulei, the suspect together with the defiled child was handed to him by members of the…