Demolition: I have no regrets





Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Kano state has said that he has no regret embarking on a demolition exercise in the North-West state.

Kabir who hosted the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at the government house, said they embarked on the demolition exercise to bring back public properties that were illegally acquired. He also alleged that the properties were sold out by the past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He said;

“Your highness it is important for the Emirate Council to note that we embarked on the demolition exercise to bring back public properties that were illegally acquired and we will ensure that all such properties are restored back for the interest of the good people of Kano.

“No regrets over the demolition of the structures that were sold out by the past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”