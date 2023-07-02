Glo sponsors Ojude Oba again, amplifies support for cultures, traditions



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) commending Globacom Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr.(right), for his support for national development ahead of the 2023 Ojude Oba Festival sponsored by the company in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on Friday. With them are the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona (2nd left), and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has emphasized its resolve to continue supporting and amplifying the cultural values that bind Nigerians together.

The National Commercial Coordinator of Globacom, Mr. Yomi Ogunbamowo, stated this in a goodwill message he read on behalf of the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., at the 2023 Ojude Oba Festival sponsored by Globacom.

He said Globacom was determined, more than ever, to continue to take the lead in the promotion of Nigeria’s cultures and traditions with a view to showcasing them to the world at large and conserving them for posterity.

Addressing this year’s theme of…