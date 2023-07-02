Glo sponsors Ojude Oba again, amplifies support for cultures, traditions

Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has emphasized its resolve to continue supporting and amplifying the cultural values that bind Nigerians together.
The National Commercial Coordinator of Globacom, Mr. Yomi Ogunbamowo, stated this in a goodwill message he read on behalf of the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., at the 2023 Ojude Oba Festival sponsored by Globacom.
He said Globacom was determined, more than ever, to continue to take the lead in the promotion of Nigeria’s cultures and traditions with a view to showcasing them to the world at large and conserving them for posterity.
Addressing this year’s theme of…
Source: Linda Ikeji