I was ready to sacrifice my senatorial election for Tinubu’s victory — Oshiomhole





Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he was ready to sacrifice his senatorial ambition for President Bola Tinubu to win his presidential election.

Speaking at his country home in Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo State during the post-inauguration/thank you party held in his honour by friends and well-wishers, Oshiomhole said the people of Edo North voted for him because they want a repeat of what he did as Governor of the state.

He said;

“During the campaign, I told you if you want to give me one vote give it to Tinubu, I said to you it was better he won as a president even if I lost as a senator than for me to win as a senator and he loses as president, in the end I’m very proud to say and to repeat today here and now that in each of these six local governments, every ward Bola Tinubu won, every ward Adams Oshiomhole won.

“Today, I can…