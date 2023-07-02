Man arrested for locking up, dehumanising and starving his wife for two years in Borno



Police in Borno State have arrested one Abdullahi Isa, for allegedly dehumanising, locking up and starving his wife for nearly two years.

A women and children’s rights activist, Comrade Lucy D. Yunana, who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested in the Gwange 3 area of Maiduguri on Friday, June 30, 2023.

According to Ms. Yunana , Bulama of Gwange took her staff to the suspect’s residence where the woman had been locked up for nearly two years.

“Thankfully, our staff were conducting some awareness on SGBV in Gwange when Bulama of the area took our staff to the house where she was locked up and what they saw was indeed terrible and prompted us to inform the relevant authority to save the woman’s life.”

She explained that they went there along with the Zonal Coordinator of the Human Rights Commission, Barr. Jumai Mshelia, and saw her in the room, in a bad and dehumanized condition.

She added that she was taken to the hospital where medics are working to…