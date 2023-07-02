Man disappears with N55m Benz during test-drive in Abuja





The Abuja police command is currently tracking a suspect who allegedly absconded with a Mercedes Benz GLB 250.

A car dealer identified simply as Manga, had filed a complaint alleging that one Henry who claims he resides in Gwarinpa, vanished with one of his cars.

Manga’s friend who also deals in cars, took the Benz worth N55m and with a mileage of 19000 to the Henry for a test drive. Few minutes into the test-drive, Manga’s friend excused himself to withdraw money from a point of sale (PoS) operator. It was at this point that Henry disappeared with the car.

Manga told TheCable;

“They negotiated N55m for the car and he said okay and demanded test-driving the car.

“He drove the car with my friend sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle and they drove out to the filling station opposite the automatic car wash in Garki to buy petrol before the test-drive.

“Immediately my friend stepped out of the car at the filling station to withdraw money from the PoS operator to buy…