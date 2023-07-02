Mass shooting in Baltimore, US, leaves dozens wounded and ‘multiple dead’





Two people have been killed and 28 others injured after a “mass shooting in Baltimore.

The shooting, which took place at about 12:30am on Sunday, July 2, in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood in the southern district of the city left two people dead and 28 others with injuries, including three who remain in critical condition, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley explained that one woman was found dead on the scene when responding officers arrived after receiving numerous calls about a shooting just after 12:30 am. Nine people were transported by EMS to area hospitals. 20 others went to hospitals as walk-in patients as a result of the shooting.

“BPD is on scene of a [mass] shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District,” authorities said in a statement released on social media regarding the shooting. “Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene.”

There is no information on suspects…