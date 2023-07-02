Stray bullet kills groom-to-be in Osun

A groom-to-be identified as Adebowale Toromade, has been killed by a stray bullet at Moro, Ife-North Local Government area of the state.

According to reports, Toromade was killed a day to his introduction to pregnant fiancee in Ede. He was said to have returned from Edunabon, Ife North local government area of Osun State where he visited the family of his bride to be and had joined other members of the motorcycle union at Moro junction to celebrate the emergence of the new executive members.

While celebrating the newly-inaugurated union leaders, sporadic gunshot rented the air from unknown persons and a stray bullet hit Adebowale. One other person was also hot during the crisis.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital where Adebowale was confirmed dead on arrival, while the second person was still receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, said an investigation has since commenced while efforts are being…