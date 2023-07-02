Suspected ritualist arrested with human skull in Akwa Ibom





The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a suspected ritualist for possession of a human skull.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, disclosed this during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo on Friday.

According to the CP, the suspect, Edu Ime, was arrested at Uraua Ekpa Junction, around Calabar-Itu Highway.

“On 15/05/2023, at about 8:05pm, one Edu Udeme Ime of Mbak Etoi Village, UYO was arrested at Urua Ekpa junction by the Command’s Quick Response Squad for being in possession of human skull,” he stated.

“The suspect could not give any reasonable explanation as to why he was in possession of same but named their ring leader who is a suspected ritualist.

In another development, police arrested two airport vandals.

“On 3/5/2023, at about 11:05pm, in a coordinated operation, the duo of Enyeneokpo Ubeh of Ikot Antia Village and Gabriel Essien of Ndon Ebom village, both in Uruan LGA were arrested by Operatives…