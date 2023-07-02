‘Today I ask for forgiveness’ – King of Netherlands makes historic apology for Slavery





Netherlands King Willem-Alexander issued a historic royal apology on Saturday, July 1 for the Netherlands involvement in slavery, saying he felt personally and intensely affected.In December 2022, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte already officially apologised on behalf of the government.Since 2020 when the Black Lives Matter movement took over political discussions, the Netherlands has opened up on the colonial and slave trading past that turned it into one of the worlds richest countries.A Dutch study released in June found that the royal family earned 545 million euros ($595 million) in todays terms between 1675 and 1770 from the colonies, where slavery was widespread.The Dutch funded their Golden Age of empire and culture in the 16th and 17th centuries by shipping around 600,000 Africans as part of the slave trade, mostly to South America and the Caribbean.On Saturday, thousands of descendants of slaves from the South American nation of Suriname and the Caribbean islands of…







Source: Linda Ikeji