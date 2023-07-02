YouTube bodybuilding star, Joesthetics dies of ‘aneurysm’ at age of 30′





German bodybuilder and YouTube influencer, Jo Lindner has died at the age of 30 after a sudden aneurysm.

Jo, known online as “Joesthetics”, passed away after suffering from mystery neck pain, his grieving partner Nicha said.

Nicha posted on Instagram: “He was in my arms… than this is just happening too fast… 3 days ago he kept said that he had pain in his neck … we didn’t really realise it until it was too late.

“If your guys were to know him like I do… he is the most amazing and incredible person in this world.”

Nicha went on to share touching photos taken of the couple before his tragic death.

Weeks earlier, Jo said he had feared over-training would give him a heart attack due to his rare muscular condition.

Jo suffered from rippling muscle disease, where muscles are unusually sensitive to movement or pressure.

Earlier in June, in an interview for an episode of fellow YouTuber Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, he spoke about having rippling muscle disease, a condition in…