Fundraiser for French cop who sparked riots in France for killing 17-year-old boy reach €1million while donation for the victim’s family gather only €189,000





A fundraiser for a French policeman who ‘executed’ a teenager during a traffic stop has reached more than €1million (almost £900,000), while donations for the victim’s devastated family have only gathered €189,000.

Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old with an Algerian background, was shot at point blank in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday, 27, June. His death has sparked nationwide riots.

Nahel’s family has said the killing was symptomatic of widespread racism towards ethnic minority groups in France, and Nahel’s grandmother said she was ‘heartbroken’ by the support shown for the policeman.

More than 40,000 people have pledged money to the online fund for the officer, setup on Gofundme.com by far-right media commentator Jean Messiha.

Messiha, an Egyptian-born economist and commentator on the right-wing CNews channel, who is an advisor to far-right politician Marine Le Pen, celebrated on Twitter when it surpassed the fund for Nahel’s family and later when it climbed to…