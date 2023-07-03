Government should dialogue with bandits like Niger Delta militants – Sani Yerima





Former Zamfara Governor, Sani Yerima, has said that the federal government should dialogue with bandits, just as the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua dialogued with Niger Delta militants.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Yerima said there is need for dialogue with bandits as many of them are Nigerians.

He said;

“I’m advising the government to, first of all, find time to sit with these bandits, just like they sat with Niger Delta militants in the past. Because a majority of them are Nigerians, even though there are some foreigners among them.

“But Nigerians among them can be convinced, as the Niger Delta militants were convinced and empowered to stop. If that fails, then the government can use force on them wherever they are.”