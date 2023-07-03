



Ejikeme Mmesoma, the student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State, accused of forging her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has broken her silence.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Mmesoma said she is surprised that a result she printed out from the JAMB portal could be termed fake by the exam body.

The student who repeatedly said that she is not capable of such, further disclosed that she is traumatized by the claim.

She said;

“I am the owner of this result. I went to JAMB portal to print this result and this is what they gave me. This is the result here. This is my aggregate, 362. This is exactly how I downloaded it from that site. So, they (JAMB) now saying I forged my result is what I don’t know; and I’m traumatised that they accused me of forging my own result.

“I am not capable of forging results. This is the evidence. The QR code on the result was scanned and it showed another name, a Yoruba name,…