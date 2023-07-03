My Dad married his side chick 9 months after my mom died

My Dad married his side chick 9 months after my mom died - Twitter user reveals

A Twitter user, Scott Millen, has revealed that his father remarried on Sunday, July 2, 2023, nine months after his mother died of pancreatic cancer. 

 

According to Scott, his father married the woman he has been dating while his mother was battling cancer. 

 

“Mom died in Oct. last year, Dad married today his long time girlfriend today, the woman he ran with while my mom pined for him as pancreatic cancer killed her. They were married until the day she died, now he is married again. Tonight, a toast to Mom, Marcia Hanson, she existed,” he tweeted.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

