My husband doesn’t give me money to cook on Saturdays

I totally support those contributors. Most ladies see marriage as a priority. I think society made it that way. As a lady, you are not a liability or a burden to the man,but a help mate. As men are learning and developing themselves, ladies should also do the same. Have you asked yourself, what if something happened to that man tomorrow? You and your child will be beggars? God forbid! Just save a little from the ones he gives you for that Saturday. Also, the money people give you after delivery, save it and learn a skill to help yourself and your child while you support your husband. That man may be passing through hell to provide for the 6 days. God bless him more and grant your wisdom. To the young fathers, teach your daughters unborn to be independent and be productive just like men. The narrative has changed.

