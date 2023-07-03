Nigeria will face food crisis in next three months – Former Governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa





Former Governor of Sokoto State and member of the Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa has said that the country might face a food crisis over insecurity over banditry in the North-West and North-East regions.

Bafarawa who spoke to Punch, said President Bola Tinubu should prioritize food security instead of ministerial appointments, subsidy, and the economy.

He also said that if stringent measures are not taken to curb insecurity, the North would face severe educational backwardness in the next 50 years as many primary and secondary schools in Northern Nigeria have been shut down because of the activities of bandits.

The former Governor said;

“Instead of talking about cabinet, subsidy, and the economy, the government should consider food security because with the rate we are going, in the next three months, we are definitely going to have problems in Nigeria, especially in the North-West.

“The bandits have refused to allow farmers to…