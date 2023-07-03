Nigeria’s real estate industry and its prevalent challenges, By Olawale Ayilara

As the chief executive officer of LandWey Investment Limited, a prominent real estate development company in Nigeria, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges and triumphs that come with this industry.

Today, I want to share my personal reflections on the misconceptions and judgment that often plague those who fail to consider the complexities of real estate development in Nigeria. In this article, I will shed light on the impact of economic instability, inflation, and other factors on the delivery of our passionate residential developments, while highlighting the values and strategies that have enabled Landwey to build a reputable company.

Navigating Economic Instability:

Nigeria’s economy has experienced its fair share of turbulence, with inflation rates fluctuating and economic stability often being challenged. As a real estate developer, these circumstanceshaves significantlyimpactedt the delivery of our residential projects.

The soaring costs of construction materials,…