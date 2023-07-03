NYSC explains why corps members are yet to receive June allowance





The National Youth Service Corps has explained why there is a delay in the payment of June allowance to corps members.

According to NYSC management, it completed all arrangements for the payment since June 27. The service corps said the delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’ accounts.

NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, said in a statement;

“The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to state that it is aware of worries and agitations by corps members over the delay in the payment of their June 2023 monthly allowance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the scheme completed all arrangements for the payment of corps members’ allowance since June 27, 2023, and remittances were made the same day to various banks accordingly.

“The delay being currently experienced is due to the administration of funds by various banks who are yet to credit Corps Members’…