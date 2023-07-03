Popular Akwa Ibom pastor dies two days after officiating funeral service





The Lead Pastor of The Evening Church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Runcie Mike, has died two days after officiating the funeral service of one of his members, the 36-year-old daughter of a popular broadcaster.

According to The Nation, the Pastor whose church is located at the Shopping Mall, Tropicana Centre, Uyo was said to have died on Saturday July 1, in Uyo.

Survived by a wife and two children, he was said to have died after a brief sickness.

When the news broke, many of the church members thought it was fake news. But the leadership of the church later confirmed the sad development.