Sit-at-home is hurting Anambra – Ifeanyi Ubah





Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah has said it is time for businesses in the state to open on the first weekday.

Ubah who spoke in support of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s appeal to the people of Anambra State to shun the Monday sit-at-home order by non-state actors during an interview on Channels Television, stated that the sit-at-home order is hurting Anambra businesses.

He said;

“We have observed the sit-at-home for nearly two years now and every Monday, all business activity in our state is paralysed.

“Because of that, we the stakeholders of my senatorial district have come to a conclusion that it’s time for us to open our businesses on Monday. Some people who are not residents of our zone or even in the country have used this sit-at-home to create fear in people and, at the same time, are making money and impoverishing our people. It is time for us to move on.”

Ubah also revealed that schools in the entire state are closed on Mondays as the world…