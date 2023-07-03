Tennis star, Andy Murray pleads with Wimbledon to stop scheduling his matches for early evenings because he wants to see his children before bedtime





Tennis star, Andy Murray has pleaded with Wimbledon to stop scheduling him in the early evening as he would like to get back home and see his children before bedtime.

Murray would rather want his matches done during the afternoon so he can have some time with his kids in the evening.

‘Usually, I get given the late shift so hopefully this year they will put me on a little bit earlier,’ he said.

‘All the late matches end up being played under the roof. I would like to play slightly earlier in the day if at all possible so I get to see the kids in the evening.’

The two-time champion, 36, has often had to finish matches in the night because the BBC reportedly wants him on the last match to maximise primetime viewing.

The tournament has also become a day-night affair, with long breaks after matches on show courts to make the programme longer.

