‘Those going to court to reclaim mandate are only wasting time’





The Head Prophet of Christ for All Souls Ministry, Prophet Ezekiel Olawumi Odedoyin one of the few men of God who accurately predicted President Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 polls has once again said, those going to court to reclaim ‘their mandate’ are only wasting their time.

Speaking with journalists recently in Lagos, the respected man of God said ‘God has given him the mandate. He will definitely use it. Let them go and wait, I don’t know how long they’ll wait but Atiku and Obi should go and rest for now, the opportunity is no more there’.

When asked about the multiple prophecies leading to the election that all didn’t come to pass, the man of God said, ‘Christ is God across everything. When you refer to yourself as a prophet, you must be able to foresee what is coming. That is a part of the attribute of a prophet. You cannot just call yourself a prophet and be predicting anything that comes to your mind.. You can’t just prophesy just because you want to…