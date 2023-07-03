Two foreign fishermen lost in Atlantic Ocean for 5 days rescued in Bayelsa coastal community





Two fishermen from Neves in SaôTomē and Principe, who were lost in the Atlantic Ocean for five days, have been rescued in Brass Council Area of Bayelsa State.

The fishermen, Antonio Sabino, 51, and Osorio Pires, 41, were said to have been rescued by a trawler fishing in the Gulf of Guinea on Sunday, July 2, 2023, and handed over to fishermen from Okpoama-Brass who took them ashore.

The two fishermen have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Okpoama Division of the Nigeria Police Force, Ebimiesigha Bebetu.

According to the Chairman of the Okpoama Kingdom Security Committee, Chief Munalayefa William-Sinte, the men who look malnourished were clothed and fed before they were handed over to the police for necessary action.

He said the fishermen who were visibly worried were calmed with sign language before they were handed over to the police as it was impossible to communicate with them because of the language barrier.

Chief Sinte also told journalists…