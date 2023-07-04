Access Bank launches Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Season 5





Retail giant Access Bank plc has unveiled the W initiative Womenprenuer Pitch-a-ton Season 5 .

The W Initiative is aimed at inspiring, connecting and empowering women while riding on the Access Bank’s vision to be the Bank of choice for women in the markets and communities being served.

This is the basis of the Bank’s mandate to empower female entrepreneurs with financial and business skills through the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton programme.

The programme is designed to provide female owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access finance, world-class business trainings as well as mentoring opportunities.

Speaking to newsmen recently, Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head W Initiative said, “This programme has been designed to create an enabling environment for female entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Access Bank has been a leading advocate for women’s economic empowerment in Africa and this is the key motivation for the ‘W’ Initiative which caters to the…