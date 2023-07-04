Experience Loughborough University UK Live at Edufair 2023 in Lagos, Abuja, and Ghana





If you’ve ever wanted to study at a Top-10 UK university, here’s your chance! Loughborough University has brought the open-day-experience closer to prospective African students who wish to register for its September 2023 intake through the Loughborough Edufair.

To enable as many students as possible benefit, the Loughborough University Edufair will be held across four strategic locations — three in Nigeria and one in Ghana. The fairs will be interactive, giving attendees the opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions with university representatives, as well as general Q&A sessions regarding the myriad of opportunities the institution offers including automatic scholarships and more.

EVENT DETAILS:

ABUJA

Wednesday 5th July, 2023

BluCabana Restaurant & Cafe – VIP Hall

1322 Shehu Yar’Adua Way, Mabushi Abuja

LAGOS ISLAND

Friday 7th July

Radisson Blu – Lekki Meeting Room

1a Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos

LAGOS MAINLAND

Saturday 8th July

Radisson Hotel – Meeting Room…