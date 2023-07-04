Gunman behind July 4 Philly bloodbath that left�five�dead and two children injured is revealed as Trans BLM activist, Kimbrady Carriker





Police have identified the suspected gunman in the Philadelphia mass shooting that killed five men and left two children injured as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, a Trans BLM activist.

Carriker of Philadelphia was arrested shortly after the killing spree on the eve of the Fourth of July holiday in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Five men between the ages of 16 and 59 were killed in the shooting. The fifth victim wasn’t found until four hours later when an unnamed man returned home and found his 31-year-old son dead with bullet wounds in the living room.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. It is not clear if any of the victims are connected or if there is any link between them and the suspect.

Families had been enjoying the festivities in the neighborhood when the gunman wielding an AR-style rifle and handgun opened fire on his unsuspecting victims.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a…