Gunmen kill gallant vigilante officer and injure two others in Kogi





Gunmen have killed a gallant vigilante officer identified as Mustapha in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the gunmen who were fully armed with dangerous weapons also shot and injured two persons.

According to reports, the gunmen stormed the community in a Toyota Hilux van and shot at their target close to Ejeh Palace by 11 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

It was gathered that he deceased’s widow recently gave birth.

The two victims that sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.